Police find man's body in south, week after truck driver goes missing

Israeli rescue services personnel operate near the site where a group of Israeli youths was swept away by a flash flood, near the Zafit river bed, south to the Dead Sea, Israel, April 26, 2018. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Police found the body of a man deep in a thicket in the Neot Hakikar area, where they were searching for Ayman Jaber, a 47-year-old truck driver who went missing last Thursday during floods in the south. Police have informed Jaber's family.



Police found the body with the help of a police dog and military tracker as they took part in the week-long search, which included drones, helicopters and rescue boats.





Police were working to transfer the body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine.Unusually heavy rains last week caused many normally dry river beds to swell into deadly torrents.The deadliest incident claimed the lives of ten students from the Bnei Zion pre-military academy who drowned in the floods. The floods also claimed the lives of two Beduin children who were washed away in separate torrents last Wednesday and a Palestinian teenage girl drowned in Bethlehem.