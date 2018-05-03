May 03 2018
|
Iyar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Police find man's body in south, week after truck driver goes missing

Ayman Jaber has been missing since the floods last week.

By
May 3, 2018 14:41
Israeli rescue services operate near the site where a group of Israeli youths was swept away

Israeli rescue services personnel operate near the site where a group of Israeli youths was swept away by a flash flood, near the Zafit river bed, south to the Dead Sea, Israel, April 26, 2018. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Police found the body of a man deep in a thicket in the Neot Hakikar area, where they were searching for Ayman Jaber, a 47-year-old truck driver who went missing last Thursday during floods in the south. Police have informed Jaber's family.

Police found the body with the help of a police dog and military tracker as they took part in the week-long search, which included drones, helicopters and rescue boats.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Police were working to transfer the body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Unusually heavy rains last week caused many normally dry river beds to swell into deadly torrents.

The deadliest incident claimed the lives of ten students from the Bnei Zion pre-military academy who drowned in the floods. The floods also claimed the lives of two Beduin children who were washed away in separate torrents last Wednesday and a Palestinian teenage girl drowned in Bethlehem.


Related Content

May 3, 2018
Pro-Farrakhan Women's March leader tours Israel

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut