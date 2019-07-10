Police investigating Israeli baby trafficking case involving rabbi's wife

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

After years of investigation, the Nazareth Magistrate's Court allowed the partial publication of a case centering around a baby trafficking ring headed by the wife of a rabbi from northern Israel, Maariv reported.





The rabbi's wife served as the guardian of a young Haredi woman who was in advanced pregnancy at the time.

The young woman was taken abroad by the rabbi's wife and then brought to a hidden apartment where she gave birth. Her baby was then given to a foreign family. The main charge at the moment is that the rabbi's wife used her court-given mandate as guardian of the young woman in order to take her abroad and to give the baby to strangers.

The rabbi's wife has denied the charges and said she wasn't involved in the transfer of the baby to adoption at all. She added that the trip abroad was in order to give the young woman a chance to redefine herself after being hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital in Israel, according to Maariv.

The adoptive family turned out to be an Israeli couple from an affluent family and the police figure that the rabbi's wife made contact with them through agents. The police and prosecution are still debating whether or not the case is criminal and this is why the case was under a gag order for the past two years.

