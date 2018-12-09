Police nab pair for growing illegal drugs near Tel Aviv

Drugs confiscated by police, November 9th, 2018.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police broke up a suspected drug ring in central Israel on Sunday morning, confiscating plants and equipment used to grow the drugs.
Two suspects, aged 29 and 38, were arrested in Mazkeret Batya, southeast of Rehovot and about 15 miles from Tel Aviv, over the weekend for “growing and selling” drugs, a police spokesman said.
The pair were arraigned at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court on Sunday morning and will remain in custody for another three days, the police said.
In late November, a senior official of El Al airlines, Israel’s flagship carrier, was arrested by police on suspicion of smuggling drugs
into the country.
In August 2017, the police busted a major drug ring in Israel’s north in an operation that involved some 200 detectives. The undercover operation led to the arrest of 24 drug dealers, in which police seized ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana from homes in Haifa, Acre and other northern cities.
