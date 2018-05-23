Police probe sexual assault accusations against convicted pedophile teacher

The Tel Aviv District police on Wednesday opened a new investigation against school teacher and convicted pedophile Shaul Shamai, probing additional complaints by multiple students for sexual offenses.



On Monday, Shamai, a 49-year-old resident of Rishon LeZion was convicted of sexual assault and, in some cases statutory rape, of six girls, some of whom were students of his at a school in northern Tel Aviv and two others who received private lessons from him.





The Tel Aviv district court sentenced Shamai to 7 years in prison and a payment of 25,000 shekels in compensation to each of the complainants. Shamai was convicted in January as part of a plea bargain.The judge said, "The severity of these acts cannot be stressed enough. He exploited the gaps in power and status to perpetrate acts that were traumatic for minors and for which they will need psychological treatment for the rest of their lives."After Shamai received his sentence, teachers held a discussion with students to explain to them the outcome of the trial. During that conversation, several other students came forward and said that the teacher had touched them too.The school's headmistress sent parents a letter in which she said that the parents of all those children who spoke out on Wednesday had been notified by phone. The headmistress invited parents to discuss concerns with the school's staff and psychologists.Attorney Tali Gottlieb, who represents Shamai, said in a statement: "There is no chance of basing an indictment on testimonies from minors one year after the incident, when the investigation was all over the media, at school and at home. There is no evidential significance to the testimonies of minors in this manner and the investigation will end in nothing.I am sure that the State Prosecutor's Office, the police and the school principal are disappointed with the sentence, and this is their way of putting pressure on the court to make the punishment more severe, because it is inconceivable that immediately after the verdict, 12 new complaints of minors appeared - where were they before? This is a case which was in the headlines for a whole year."Talking to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv, the parent of one of the teacher's victims said, "It's very likely that the children felt that it was safer to talk after the sentence.""These are children from another class, of which he was a substitute teacher for a significant period of time before he came to the class over which he was convicted," the parent added.