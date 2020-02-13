Avigdor Liberman ready to sit with Labor-Gesher-Meretz

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman revealed on Thursday that he would be willing to be part of a coalition with Labor-Gesher-Meretz.In past elections, Liberman had ruled out Meretz and said its leaders belonged in the Palestinian parliament in Ramallah. But he changed his mind now that Meretz is running together with Labor. "I sat [in a government] with Amir Peretz before, and we got along, and Orly Levy-Abecassis grew up in Yisrael Beytenu," Liberman told Army Radio.Liberman blasted Yamina leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, who he said were doing everything possible to return to their former bond with Blue and White MK Yair Lapid.Yamina responded that Bennett said clearly on Wednesday that he would only join a right-wing government and that as defense minister, Bennett has accomplished more in two months than Liberman did in the role in two years. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded on Twitter that Liberman joining Meretz proves that only Likud can stop the formation of a left-wing government backed by the Joint List. United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Litzman told Army Radio that he would not sit in a coalition with Liberman and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc would remain together. "Read my lips: The Right bloc will not break up," Litzman said.