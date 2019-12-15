The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Channel 12 poll: Blue and White 35, Likud 33, Liberman still kingmaker

The institute that conducted the survey also noted that there has been a drop in the percentage of convinced voters for the upcoming March 2020 election.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 12:42
THE BALLOT slips from the last elections are seen this week at the Israel Central Election Committee Logistics Center in Shoham.
A poll released Sunday by The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv shows that if elections were held today, the right-religious bloc would win 57 seats in the Knesset, with the center-left bloc getting 56 seats. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu would still be the kingmaker in this scenario, receiving seven seats. The poll was conducted by the Smith Institute.
The breakdown of support indicates that Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party would receive 35 seats, followed by Likud (32), the Joint List (12), Shas (eight), United Torah Judaism (seven), New Right and Labor-Gesher with five each and the Democratic Union and Bayit Yehudi-National Union with four each.
The institute that conducted the survey also noted that there has been a drop in the percentage of convinced voters for the upcoming March 2020 elections.
Approximately 11% of voters surveyed did not indicate which party they intend to support. The survey was conducted among a representative sample of 700 people through telephone interviews, with a sampling error range of 3.8%.
The poll also asked respondents how they intend to vote if main Likud challenger Gideon Sa’ar wins the upcoming primary. The results revealed a drop in support to 26 seats for the Likud under his leadership, while the right-religious bloc would receive 55 seats. Blue and White would retain 35 seats in this scenario.
A poll published late last week by the pro-Netanyahu outlet Israel Hayom showed that the Blue and White Party would strengthen to 37 seats, with the Likud (under Netanyahu) dropping to 31, followed by the Joint List (14), Shas and Yisrael Beytenu with eight each, United Torah Judaism (seven), Labor-Gesher (six), New Right (five) and the Democratic Union (four). In this case, the right-religious bloc would get 51 seats, and the center-left (with the Joint List) would net 61.


