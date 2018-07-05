Edelstein gives MKs instructions for Temple Mount visits

Israeli security forces stand at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound, and Palestinians entered the compound in Jerusalem's Old City July 27, 2017..
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein distributed to Knesset members new instructions on Thursday for going up on the Temple Mount.
Edelstein’s instructions followed a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to let MKs visit the controversial holy site once every three months after not permitting them for the past two years.
“I am a big supporter of allowing visits to the Temple Mount, and I think MKs have a right to visit holy sites, just like other citizens.”
Edelstein urged all the MKs from all factions to show respect to the site and to the Knesset and “avoid unnecessary provocations.”
Likud MK Yehudah Glick requested to enter the holy site in a letter he wrote to Netanyahu. In the letter, Glick wrote that the National Security Council had recommended that no MKs go up on the Temple Mount until after Ramadan, but that Arab MKs had entered the site during the Muslim holy month that ended three weeks ago.
The Likud MK said he wanted to go up on the Mount during the three weeks of mourning on the Jewish calendar ahead of the observance of Tisha Be’av, the date on which the two Jewish holy temples on the Mount were destroyed.
Glick went up in January, one month after his wife Yafi’s death to honor her memory, but there have been prohibitions on MKs going to the Mount for some two years.
Netanyahu responded by writing to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Edelstein that MKs should be allowed up once every three months.