Ehud Olmert to Reuven Rivlin: Please expunge my records

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert asked President Reuven Rivlin to expunge his records after he was convicted of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust, Maariv reported on Tuesday. If Rivilin is to grant Olmert's request, it would mean that the former prime minister is no longer guilty of moral turpitude. Under law, Olmert is forbidden from re-entering politics for a seven-year period since serving his prison term.
Olmert was released in July 2017.
Should Rivlin grant such a request, it is uncertain whether Olmert will be able to return to politics, as such a situation has not happened before, and a court ruling would likely be needed.