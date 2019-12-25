Gantz: Divisions on the Left could bring an ‘extremist, immunity govt’

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz has called for left-wing parties to avoid any further political schisms and to unite to prevent the establishment of what he described as an extremist government dedicated to granting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity from prosecution. Speaking at a party faction meeting, Gantz also insisted that Netanyahu was unfit to assemble a government, “ethically and operationally,” but would leave the question to the attorney-general and the Supreme Court who are now grappling with the question following petitions to the court calling for it to ban Netanyahu from forming a new government due to his indictments on corruption charges.run independently in the Green Party due to a desire within the Meretz Party, part of Democratic Union, to lower her position on their joint list. Calls for a unity deal between Democratic Union and Labor have also so far gone unheeded, despite concerns that one or both of the parties could fail to cross the electoral threshold and deprive the center-left bloc of any chance to form a government. “I am in touch with all the relevant elements in a respectful dialogue, and I am certain that they will find a way to prevent [political] schisms which could bring about an extremist, immunity government headed by Netanyahu.”Earlier, senior Blue and White MK Yair Lapid has appealed to right-wing voters to trust the party with Israel’s security, and emphasized that the polices of a government led by Blue and White on such issues would not depart from that of recent Likud-led governments. “We will not bring back [the] Oslo [accords], there won’t be another disengagement, we will not stop fighting against Iran,” Lapid vowed in a speech at the Maariv conference on Wednesday. “The only difference there will be is that there will be a government working for you.”And Lapid also made a passionate plea for right-wing voters to put aside their entrenched, traditional voting patterns, saying that in order to get the country out of the “mud we are stuck in” they should entrust their vote to Blue and White who would treat their vote with reverence.“If one time you chose a different voting slip we will treat it with awesome respect,” continued Lapid. He was perhaps channelling British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said following his Conservative Party’s victories in traditional Labour constituencies in the recent UK general election that he was "humbled” such voters had put their trust in him and that he would “work night and day, flat out, to prove you right in voting for me.”Lapid said that the voting slip was “an exchange slip” which voters could take back if they were dissatisfied with the product they receive.“We will need to fulfil your conditions and our obligations to you. You are not our tool, we are your tool, we work for you,” he promised. The Blue and White leader said that although the indictments against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were “a red line” that meant he could not continue running the country, the elections were not about that issue but rather about getting the country running again and “back on track.”Lapid explained that “The State of Israel is a project that is not being managed today. How long can we continue like this? The political system has lost its mind, there is no captain on the deck.”Gantz said that in order for a Blue and White government to be established two things needed to happen.“Firstly, all the parties who want to switch the current government need to act responsibly and put aside considerations of ego,” he continued. Stav Shaffir, currently of the Democratic Union Party, has threatened to