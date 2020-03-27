Gantz: Lapid, Ya'alon wanted elections

Israel Resilience Party leader Benny Gantz revealed on Friday that his former colleagues from Blue and White, MKs Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon, had decided to prefer a fourth election over joining a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a speech given to a faction meeting held on Zoom that was posted to his Facebook page, Gantz said that he was more satisfied then ever with his decision to form a unity government, because he did what was necessary for the nation as it fights the coronavirus.

"In days like these, leaders must choose what is right and leave their fighting and their personal accounts aside," Gantz said. "We got to a point where some of my colleagues preferred to go to elections instead of compromising. Gabi [Ashkenazi] and I decided that we will not drag Israel to another election at a time of emergency that will last for a long while and have long-term ramifications."

Gantz said his door would remain open in case Lapid, Ya'alon and the rest of Yesh Atid and Telem wanted to return. But he added criticism of their decision.

"Those who are pushing families who lost their livelihood and fear their fate and their health to go out and vote again should admit it loud and clear," Gantz said.

Activists from Lapid's Yesh Atid party protested outside Gantz's home in Rosh Ha'ayin on Friday. They waved black Blue and White flags and played a song on a loudpeaker called "Benny, Benny, the bad boy."