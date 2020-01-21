The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benny Gantz calls for annexation of Jordan Valley

Netanyahu immediately challenged Gantz to prove his commitment to what would be a highly controversial step by calling on him to immediately implement the annexation through the Knesset.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 21, 2020 14:33
A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel November 17, 2019, and leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv, Israel November 20, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS//NIR ELIAS/AMIR COHEN)
(photo credit: REUTERS//NIR ELIAS/AMIR COHEN)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said on Tuesday that he will seek to annex the Jordan Valley if elected prime minister and would do so in coordination with the international community.
Speaking during a tour of the region, Gantz described the Jordan Valley, which lies at the eastern edge of the West Bank, as the State of Israel’s "eastern defensive wall in any future scenario,” and said it was “an inseparable part of the State of Israel.”
Gantz continued, stating that “After the elections, we will work to apply [Israeli] sovereignty on the Jordan Valley, [and] we will do this in a nationally agreed upon manner and in coordination with the international community.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately challenged Gantz to prove his commitment to what would be a highly controversial step, owing to the Palestinian expectation that this area would eventually be part of a Palestinian state, by calling on him to immediately implement the annexation through the Knesset.
“Benny, I expect your answer by this evening, unless [Joint List MK] Ahmad Tibi vetoes you,” quipped Netanyahu, in reference to recent threats by Tibi to pull support for Blue and White in the Knesset.
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg immediately denounced Gantz’s pledge, saying that “we already have [right-wing leaders] Naftali Bennett and Bezalel Smotrich for an annexation government that would set the Middle East on fire,” and said that Gantz’s effort to “outflank [the government] on the Right will end in a terrible crash for the entire state.”


