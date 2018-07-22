July 22 2018
Av, 10, 5778
Hundreds demonstrate for LGBT rights in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa

Protesters have blocked roads in Jerusalem and are marching down Tel Aviv's Ayalon freeway, one of the country's busiest highways.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 22, 2018 11:19
1 minute read.
March against surrogacy law on Ayalon Highway, Tel Aviv, July 22, 2018.

March against surrogacy law on Ayalon Highway, Tel Aviv, July 22, 2018.. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

 
Activists for LGBT rights are protesting outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, in central Tel Aviv, in Haifa and in the northern city of Karmiel Sunday morning.

Protesters have blocked roads in Jerusalem and are marching down Tel Aviv's Ayalon freeway, one of the country's busiest highways.

The Jerusalem Post's Rocky Baier is at the protest in Tel Aviv and updating via Twitter.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.




LGBT groups have organized have organized strikes and demonstrations across the country in protest against the country's new surrogacy law, passed Wednesday last week, that denies state-supported surrogacy to homosexual couples and single men.

Hundreds of companies and organizations throughout Israel have expressed their support for the strike.

All companies and organizations joining the strike will allow their employees to take a paid day off work to join the protest. While some of the businesses extended the offer specifically to LGBT employees, others said that any employee who wished to join the protest would be given the day off. Some companies have gone the extra mile, stating that they will financially support employees who want to start a family through surrogacy.

The bill – enacted Thursday just before the Knesset recessed for the summer – expanded eligibility for state-funded surrogacy to include single women rather than only married heterosexual couples, as it had previously done. But it stopped there, generating uproar among the LGBT community and its supporters.

Those who have expressed support of the strike include major Israeli media and TV networks, top hi-tech companies, retail, grocery and cosmetics giants, banks and many more.



Tamara Zieve contributed reporting.

