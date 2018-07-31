Meretz petitions court against Nation-State Law

X
The Meretz party petitioned the High Court of Justice Tuesday against the Jewish Nation-State Law, saying that it is discriminatory.
Meretz became the second group to petition against the controversial law following a petition filed by Druze Knesset members and leaders, with the support of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. The court set a January hearing for that case.
Meretz's petition said that the new law contradicts the principle of equality, and therefore should not be legal. "There is no precedent in the world for mandating discrimination based on race, religion or gender," the petitions says.
The petition also asked the court to nullify a clause that downgrades Arabic from an official language of the state to merely a "special language."
"The prime minister decided to rank the citizens of the state, with Jews as class A, the Druze as class B, and the Arabs and gays and lesbians as the bottom of the totem pole, shamelessly, with racism that was approved by the Knesset as a Basic Law."