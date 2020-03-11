Municipal authorities urge formation of national emergency government

The letter was initiated by Yaela Machlis, mayor of Yehud-Monosson, and included the signatures of numerous mayors representing prominent cities throughout the country, such as the mayors of Mevaseret Zion, Even Yehuda, Zichron Ya'acov, Shoham and Kiryat Gat.

Its contents focused on the lack of a government for almost a year, and referred to the current state of the country as a national emergency, saying that "While the coronavirus epidemic is raging all over the world and also threatens Israeli citizens , it is time to abandon [the] cheap little politics that has been devastating our country for a year and establish a national emergency government, whether it is short-term or whether it achieves its goal and continues to [govern]. Even after the crisis is over – this is the order of the time!"

In addition to imploring action on the establishment of a government, the letter also makes a reference to past national emergency governments, specifically prior to the onset of the Six Day War. "Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz - History urges you to do what [former prime ministers Levi] Eshkol and [Menachem] Begin, discover the leadership that is placed on you in the current situation for the State of Israel and the people that voted for you just a week ago," the letter concludes.