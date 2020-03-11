The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Municipal authorities urge formation of national emergency government

In addition to imploring action on the establishment of a government, the letter also makes a reference to past national emergency governments, specifically prior to the onset of the Six-Day War.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 11, 2020 00:37
President Reuven Rivlin (center) meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, September 25 2019 (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin (center) meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, September 25 2019
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Dozens of municipal authority representatives and mayors around Israel sent a sharply worded letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin, calling on them to establish a "national emergency government" in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. 
The letter was initiated by Yaela Machlis, mayor of Yehud-Monosson, and included the signatures of numerous mayors representing prominent cities throughout the country, such as the mayors of Mevaseret Zion, Even Yehuda, Zichron Ya'acov, Shoham and Kiryat Gat. 
Its contents focused on the lack of a government for almost a year, and referred to the current state of the country as a national emergency, saying that "While the coronavirus epidemic is raging all over the world and also threatens Israeli citizens, it is time to abandon [the] cheap little politics that has been devastating our country for a year and establish a national emergency government, whether it is short-term or whether it achieves its goal and continues to [govern]. Even after the crisis is over – this is the order of the time!"
In addition to imploring action on the establishment of a government, the letter also makes a reference to past national emergency governments, specifically prior to the onset of the Six Day War. "Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz - History urges you to do what [former prime ministers Levi] Eshkol and [Menachem] Begin, discover the leadership that is placed on you in the current situation for the State of Israel and the people that voted for you just a week ago," the letter concludes.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz unity emergency
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by