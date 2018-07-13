July 13 2018
Av, 1, 5778
Oren asks Knesset for real estate tax exemption for lone soldiers

"I have worked, and I will continue to work, for benefits for lone soldiers, because I made aliya and served as a lone soldier, so I know the difficulties they endure."

July 13, 2018 19:37
Michael Oren, former ambassador to the US, speaking infront of Christians United for Israel.

Michael Oren, former ambassador to the US, speaking infront of Christians United for Israel. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Lone soldiers, who serve in the IDF when their parents are abroad, would no longer have to pay their real estate tax (arnona), if a new bill passes into law.

The bill was proposed by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Michael Oren (Kulanu), who heads the Knesset Caucus for lone soldiers and was one himself before becoming a successful historian, ambassador and politician.

"I have worked, and I will continue to work, for benefits for lone soldiers, because I made aliya and served as a lone soldier, so I know the difficulties they endure," Oren said.

Oren promised to soon propose bills relieving lone soldiers of paying for electricity and water and special benefits to lone soldiers who get married.

He was born in New York and raised in New Jersey. He is one of two American immigrants in the Knesset, along with Yehudah Glick (Likud).

