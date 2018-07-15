Netanyahu talks to Trump before Trump-Putin summit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned from meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, spoke by phone with the US president Donald Trump Saturday, just two days before the Trump Putin summit in Helsinki.
Netanyahu, at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, said he spoke with Trump about security and diplomatic issues in light of developments in the region, first and foremost about Syria and Iran.
Netanyahu said these issues will be raised at the Helsinki meeting, and that he discussed them with Putin.
“I thanked President Trump for his aggressive policies toward Iran, because since he took this line, we are seeing a big impact on Iran and inside Iran,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu said Trump reiterated his commitment to Israel’s security and his willingness to assist Israel in different areas.
Relating to the situation in Gaza, Netanyahu said that over the weekend Israel hit Hamas with the strongest blow since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.
Netanyahu says Israel will take strong action against Hamas terrorism, July 14, 2018 (PM of Israel Twitter)
“I hope got the message, otherwise they will get it in the future,” he said.
Netanyahu said that Israel will not accept a ceasefire whereby Hamas will be able to continue sending incendiary kites and balloons into Israel.
“We will not accept any attacks against us and will respond accordingly,” he said.