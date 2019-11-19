NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Rivlin: If Israel is to be successful, it must be united

The president's comments came during a speech at a memorial event for the first president of Israel, Dr. Chaim Weizmann.

President Reuven Rivlin lays a wreath at the official memorial ceremony for Dr. Chaim Weizmann, November 19, 2019 (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin lays a wreath at the official memorial ceremony for Dr. Chaim Weizmann, November 19, 2019
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin marked the anniversary of the passing of the first president of Israel, Dr. Chaim Weizmann, with a speech calling for greater political unity in Israel.
Rivlin made the comments at an official memorial ceremony marking the 67th anniversary of Weizmann's death, held at his graveside at the Weizmann family's residence in Rehovot.
Born in what is now Belarus, Weizmann became president of the British Zionist Federation in October 1917, working with Arthur Balfour to obtain the Balfour Declaration. He went on to become president of the World Zionist Organization, serving two terms in the 1920s and 30s, before succeeding David Ben-Gurion as chairman of the Provisional State Council two days after the proclamation of the State of Israel.
On 16 February 1949 he was elected as the first president of Israel, serving until his death on 9 November 1952.
Rivlin opened his remarks by quoting a letter penned by Weizmann in 1930, while he was living in London. Addressed to James Marshall, the son of Louis Marshall, one of the senior leaders of the American Jewish community, Weizmann wrote, “There can be no really healthy constitutional government unless there is some community of feeling between the people who are to co-operate in it.”
“Weizmann’s words resonate with us all as both distant and close,” said the president. “The State of Israel is an established fact.
"Its democracy is strong, but public confidence in her institutions has been weakened. Our elected officials must create the infrastructure for a ‘community of feeling’ in the words of Weizmann, for the health of our constitutional government," Rivlin continued.
On Monday Rivlin made comments calling for more unity within Israeli politics, telling a group of ambassadors that the two major parties needed to reach an agreement and join forces. "Two elections in a year is enough," he said.
He appeared to build upon this statement in his remarks at Weizmann's memorial, saying: "Deep disagreement is an important basis for any functioning society – but one cannot build a stable home on that alone.
"The ability of the State of Israel to confront external threats has always been and will always be dependent not only on our military strength, but also on our national and civil resilience. For that, we must continue to insist on a fabric of shared existence. Without it, we will not be able to do so.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are due to meet again at 10pm on Tuesday night, 26 hours before Gantz's mandate to form a government runs out, to see whether they can make a deal for unity government.
The meeting is said to have come at the request of Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, who has been acting as a mediator between the two in the hopes of forming a national unity government.
The meetings come in the wake of rumors that Gantz was considering forming a minority government with the help of the Joint List of Arab MKs, a scenario which Netanyahu said would be "an existential threat to Israel.” In response, head of the Joint List Ayman Odeh accused Netanyahu of "attempting to set off a civil war".



Tags Reuven Rivlin Chaim Weizmann unity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by