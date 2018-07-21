The Voice of the Nation is silent: Remembering Amikam Gurevich

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Amikam Gurevich, a veteran Israel Radio broadcaster and long-time master of ceremonies at national events such as Israel Independence Day, Holocaust Remembrance Day and the early years of the annual Independence Day Bible Quiz, died on Thursday at the age of 89.



He was laid to rest on Friday at the Nachlaqt Yitzhak cemetery in Tel Aviv where he was eulogized by his daughter Nirit who said how proud she had been to be his daughter; and by his former commander in the Palmach Shaike Gavish, 92, who said that Gurevich had remained true to the flag till the end of his days.





The Palmach hymn, which underscores the readiness of the Palmach to obey commands in all weather and under all conditions, was sung at the graveside.As a boy, Gurevich had joined the Gadna, which was the junior arm of the Haganna, but quickly graduated into the senior division. During the War of Independence, he fought in the Upper Galilee with the Palmach.He was subsequently drafted into the Mossad as an Aliya Bet officer, and brought eight boatloads of Holocaust survivors to Israel. This may have imbued him with the special empathy that was discernible in his voice at Holocaust remembrance events.He was best known for "verse of the day" Bible readings that he broadcast on Israel Radio. People were always amazed at his pronunciation of Hebrew gutturals. His impeccable enunciation was most unusual for an Ashkenazi Jew, even though he had been born in Tel Aviv. It was on a par with that of another legendary broadcaster, Moshe Hovav, who due to his Yemenite background, had perfect pronunciation of the gutturals.When asked about his own perfect enunciation, Gurevich said that it was due to his teachers. His generation had been fortunate in having the best and most dedicated language teachers, he said.Gurevich also had as finely tuned sense of drama, and when he read, regardless of whether it was from the Bible or something relatively mundane, he sounded as if his voice had penetrated from heaven to earth in the most authoritative fashion.