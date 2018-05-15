WATCH: Nikki Haley honored with rare artifact for aiding US embassy move

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, honored US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Monday for her support of the historic move of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Danon presented Haley with an ancient coin from the Great Revolt of 68 CE, with a personal dedication that read: "This is a historic day for Israel and the United States. I thank you, Ambassador Haley, for your strong support of this great move."





On the coin, which is from the old city of Jerusalem, are written the words "Freedom of Zion," on one side, and "Year Two of the Revolt" on the other, which references the Jewish revolt nearly 2,000 years ago against the Romans."This coin," Danon said, "proves that Jerusalem has always been the capital of the Jewish people."Haley then raised a toast, "In honor of our friendship, our partnership and now the US embassy in Jerusalem!"Haley has long been a supporter of the Jewish State, staunchly defending Israel's right as a sovereign nation to protect itself and to choose its own capital. Haley has also sharply reprimanded UN bodies for their disproportionate focus on Israel despite frequent and egregious human rights violations by other nations that go largely ignored by the UN.“When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran and Syria, it is the Council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name,” Haley said in a March statement slamming the UNHRC Danon wrapped up the ceremony by stating that "The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership and for President Trump's leadership!"Haley also received a standing ovation in absentia when Trump's son-in-law and key Middle East advisor Jared Kushner thanked her for her support of the move at the official embassy opening on Monday.