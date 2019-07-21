Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yair Lapid opposes ambassador to U.S. Dermer's term extension

Lapid's tweet comes in response to the report by Channel 12 on Saturday night that Netanyahu had asked the Civil Service to extend Dermer's term beyond September 30.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 21, 2019 15:57
1 minute read.
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
"I strongly oppose the extension of Ron Dermer's appointment as the Ambassador to the United States by a transitional government," tweeted Blue and White's number two Yair Lapid on Sunday.

Lapid wrote that "Dermer is not really an ambassador, he is [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's political emissary." He added that if Blue and White wins the elections and forms a government, "we will want another ambassador in Washington."

Netanyahu's spokesman Jonathan Urich responded on Twitter to Lapid, accusing him of "playing petty politics on the back of a professional public servant, wo is the best Israeli ambassador we have ever had in the United States and has very close relations with the American administration that brought Israel proven achievements."

Lapid's tweet came in response to the report by Channel 12 on Saturday night that Netanyahu had asked the Civil Service to extend Dermer’s term beyond September 30.

The request was denied, even after Netanyahu attempted to support Dermer by saying that he has played a critical role in US ties with the Trump administration.

A source familiar with the proceedings told The Jerusalem Post that the Channel 12 report was accurate, but added that the issue is now in the hands of the government, which can make a different decision.

