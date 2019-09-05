Poll: Otzma Yehudit clears threshold for the first time

The far-right Otzma Yehudit Party passed the 3.25% electoral threshold in a poll for the first time Thursday, with four seats in a Knesset Channel survey.



The poll put the right-wing bloc at 60 seats, even without Yisrael Beytenu, the most it has had in any recent poll.

Otzma leader Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated the results, saying: “All the polls show a continuing rise for Otzma Yehudit…Now it’s clear why there is an attack on Otzma Yehudit from all directions in the last day. Otzma Yehudit will ensure the right is in power.”The results came the day after Likud switched its strategy towards Otzma from trying to get it to quit or collaborate with other parties on the Right to open attack.On Wednesday evening, a senior Likud source said that "after a deep examination of dozens of polls taken out by Likud in the last two weeks, it is clear to us beyond all doubt that Otzma Yehudit is not passing the electoral threshold. In fact, it is very far from the threshold."Otzma Yehudit burns 2.5 seats' worth of right-wing votes," the source added. "In such a fateful election in which the right-wing bloc is in danger and the Likud is behind [Blue and White leaders Yair] Lapid and [Benny] Gantz, we cannot waste votes."The far-right party is led by disciples of Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach Party was banned from running for the Knesset in 1988 on grounds of racism. Three of Otzma’s candidates – Hebron activist and former Kahane spokesman Baruch Marzel, anti-miscegenation activist Benzi Gopstein and former MK Michael Ben-Ari – were banned from running in this election and the one earlier this year on the same grounds. There have been other Kahane-inspired parties in the past 30 years, but none have managed to get into the Knesset on their own.The Knesset Channel poll has Likud and Blue and White tied at 31 seats each, followed by the Joint List and Yamina at 10 each.Yisrael Beytenu received 9 seats, UTJ 8, Shas 7, Democratic Union 5, Labor-Gesher 5 and Otzma 4.The poll was conducted on September 4, with 512 adults participating, making up a representative sample of Israeli adults. The margin of error is 4.4%.

