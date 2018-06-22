June 22 2018
|
Tammuz, 9, 5778
|
Poll finds Lion leading Jerusalem mayor candidate

By
June 22, 2018 20:14
1 minute read.
Moshe Lion

Moshe Lion. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A Smith Research poll sponsored by Jerusalem mayoral candidate Moshe Lion found that he is the favored candidate among secular, traditional, and religious Jewish voters.

The poll asked 500 of such voters and none of Jerusalem’s massive haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population who they would vote for if the October 30 election would be held now.

Among the current five candidates, 25% said they preferred Lion, who paid for the poll. City councilman Ofer Berkovich finished a close second with 21%, 16% chose Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin, seven percent said former Jerusalem city attorney Yossi Havilio, three percent former city official Avi Salman, 14% were undecided, 10% said they did not intend to vote, and 4% declined to respond.

In a two man race, the poll found that Lion would beat Elkin 37 to 26%. Seventeen percent said they were undecided, 16% said they would not vote if those were the two candidates, and four percent declined to respond.

If the two candidates were Lion and Berkovich, the race would be closer, with 35% picking Lion, 29% selecting Berkovich, 22% calling themselves undecided, 10% declining to vote, and four percent declining to respond.

When asked about each candidate’s fitness to be mayor, both Lion and Berkovich had more people saying they were fit than unfit. For Lion, 42% said fit and 18% unfit. For Berkovich, 38% fit, 23% unfit.

Elkin had more people saying he was unfit to be mayor, 29%, than calling him fit, 25%. Salman and Havilio were found to lack name recognition among the voters.



