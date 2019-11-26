The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Poll highlights Israeli attitudes towards political deadlock

Survey looks at a variety of issues affecting the current political crisis in Israel, including who would win and who is to if third elections were held, individual party support and Likud primaries.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 09:03
Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset's new session on April 30
Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset’s new session on April 30
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
According to a poll published by Politics Panel, if elections were held today, the Benny Gantz's Blue and White part would receive 37 seats in the Knesset, while to the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud would drop to 30 seats. 
Beyond the two leading parties, there survey indicated that there would be little change in the size of the blocs, with the center-left bloc winning 58 seats, and the right-religious 55 seats. 
The breakdown of support also shows the strengthening of smaller parties to the right of Likud, while the left would see little change in support. If a third election was held, the Joint List would receive 12 seats, followed by Shas (8), United Torah Judaism (7),  Yisrael Beytenu (7), New Right (6), Labor (5), Union of Right-Wing Parties (4) and Democratic Union (4). 
The pollsters also asked Likud supporters who they intend to support in the upcoming primaries for the leadership of the party. The vast majority indicated that they would support Benjamin Netanyahu (89%), followed by former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barakt (5%) and Netanyahu's main challenger Gideon Sa'ar (4%). 
When asked if Netanyahu should continue serving as Prime Minister following the announcement of criminal indictments against him, respondents indicated that 56% believes he should resign, 37% says he can continue, with 7% uncertain on the matter. 
Respondents were also asked who they think would be responsible for a third election, with the majority (42%), indicating that Netanyahu would be responsible, followed by Avigdor Liberman (35%), Blue and White second-in-command Yair Lapid (5%) and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (4%). 14% said they are uncertain who is to blame.   


