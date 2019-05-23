Popping the question with 'Fauda'

Lior Raz and Marina Maximillian in a teaser for season three of 'Fauda'.
(photo credit: NATI LEVI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
It looked like it might end in gunfire. Instead it ended with an engagement.
Something a little out of the ordinary went down on the set of filming the third season of Fauda this week. But it was all in the name of love.
According to Ynet
, 30-year-old Keri Hassan thought she was on the set of the hit Yes series working as a body double in a scene. With her head covered with a sack, Hassan was dragged out of a car while Fauda stars Lior Raz and Doron Ben-David shouted in Arabic, and pushed her down on to a chair.
Suddenly, the mood changed, and Fauda co-star and singer Idan Amedi began to play the guitar, as Raz pulled the cover off her head. There, on bended knee in front of her, was her boyfriend Eliya Spinopolos, who works as an assistant cameraman on the show.
In video of the proposal, Hassan appeared shocked when she first spotted Spinopolos, and took a few seconds to understand what was happening around her.
Then, according to Ynet
, she said yes.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>