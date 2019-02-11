Popular Christian podcaster and volunteer steps down for more family time

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Caleb Waller, co-star of the “Joshua and Caleb” podcast, publicly announced that he stepped down from his role at HaYovel.





HaYovel is the largest Christian organization that brings Christian volunteers from around the world to Israel to serve Jewish farmers. The Joshua and Caleb podcast started in 2012. It was themed around the two good spies from the Bible who went into the land of Israel and brought back a good report to the rest of the people. The show tried to portray ways in which prophecy was coming to life in Israel.

In his first Facebook Live video, Waller said he stepped out of the HaYovel ministry to raise his family. He is the father of five girls.

“When I was seven years old, I lived on a farm with no electricity,” Waller tells the camera. He came to Israel at 14 for the first time. By 21 he was married, and by 28 – last week – “I am asking the Lord, what does the season look like? … What is the next step?”

He said that as a member of the HaYovel team, which is mostly family run by his parents, Tommy and Sherri Waller, and his siblings, he was “constantly on the run for 14 years.”

“I said, I’ve got to figure something out,” Waller described.

He does not know his next move, according to the film, but he said, “God is good” and he is encouraged by his fans and friends, who he understands are praying for him and his family.

“We are at peace,” said Waller. “God is taking care of us just one day at a time.”

