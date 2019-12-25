The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Port TLV Project launched in New York

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 20:22
Frigid New York temperatures could not keep Jewish community leaders away from a lavish cocktail party held this week, launching Hagag Group’s exclusive project, Port-TLV. The launch event, held at the Getty Building in Manhattan, was designed to acquaint the Israeli market with the concept of ultra-luxury apartment buildings.
Port TLV is located near the Tel-Aviv Port district, and combines the advantages of a luxury residential tower with a boutique hotel and the comfort of hotel services. The event also marked the opening of Israeli-born New-York artist Yigal Ozeri’s new exhibition “Tel Aviv New York,” which explores the urban landscapes of both cities.
Among the prominent guests at the event were Michael Pomerantz, owner of the hotel chain “Sixty,” Moshe Shuster, real-estate broker Irvin Shechtman, Michael Katan of the Safra family, New York businessman and owner of Lezem Investments Louis M. Perlman, members of the New York broker community, including Avi Voda, Gilad Azaria, Shlomo Reuveni, Adi Sisso, Yossi and Tomer Amar, leading brokers in the Long Island area, as well as numerous art collectors.
The event was hosted by Lee Ziv, sales and marketing vice-president for the Port-TLV project and international public relations representative Ruth Sheetrit.


