Preparations underway for unveiling of Leningrad blockade heroes monument

Final preparations are underway in Jerusalem for the opening of the Memorial Candle monument dedicated to the defenders and residents of besieged Leningrad. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) President Michael Mirilashvili, Viktor Vekselberg, entrepreneur and chairman of the board of trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, Yuri Kanner, President of the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC), Daniel Atar, chairman of the Jewish National Fund, and other distinguished guests in attendance. The idea for the monument was conceived by former Knesset member Leonid Litinetsky, the Council of World War II Veterans, and the Association of Blockade Survivors in Israel. The concept was then developed by two creative teams – an Israeli one led by architect Udi Kasif and Adam Steel Creations, and a Russian one led by architects Anatoly and Lada Chernovs and sculptor Vladislav Manachinsky. Erected high atop a hill in Jerusalem, the Memorial Candle is a towering 8.5-meter brass stele with a cast bronze element representing the candle’s flame. The flame’s movement is achieved through a spiral form illuminated at night, to create an effect of an eternally burning candle. The monument was funded by the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, headed by Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, the Russian Jewish Congress, Viktor Vekselberg, entrepreneur and chairman of the board of trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Jewish National Fund (KKL) and Keren ha-Yesod. The city governments of St. Petersburg and Jerusalem also participated in its funding. It is estimated that between 600,000 and 1.5 million residents of Leningrad perished in the siege of Leningrad, with tens of thousands of Jews among them. A considerable part of the Jewish population was enlisted in the military or joined the ranks of volunteer militias.