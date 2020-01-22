The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Preparations underway for unveiling of Leningrad blockade heroes monument

Israeli and Russian creative teams have worked together on the monument, an 8.5 meter bronze eternally burning candle.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 22, 2020 14:53
Finishing touches being put to a monument dedicated to the fallen heroes of the Leningrad siege. (photo credit: ADAM STEEL CREATIONS)
Finishing touches being put to a monument dedicated to the fallen heroes of the Leningrad siege.
(photo credit: ADAM STEEL CREATIONS)
Final preparations are underway in Jerusalem for the opening of the Memorial Candle monument dedicated to the defenders and residents of besieged Leningrad.
The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) President Michael Mirilashvili, Viktor Vekselberg, entrepreneur and chairman of the board of trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, Yuri Kanner, President of the Russian Jewish Congress (RJC), Daniel Atar, chairman of the Jewish National Fund, and other distinguished guests in attendance.
The idea for the monument was conceived by former Knesset member Leonid Litinetsky, the Council of World War II Veterans, and the Association of Blockade Survivors in Israel. The concept was then developed by two creative teams – an Israeli one led by architect Udi Kasif and Adam Steel Creations, and a Russian one led by architects Anatoly and Lada Chernovs and sculptor Vladislav Manachinsky.
Erected high atop a hill in Jerusalem, the Memorial Candle is a towering 8.5-meter brass stele with a cast bronze element representing the candle’s flame. The flame’s movement is achieved through a spiral form illuminated at night, to create an effect of an eternally burning candle.
The monument was funded by the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, headed by Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, the Russian Jewish Congress, Viktor Vekselberg, entrepreneur and chairman of the board of trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Jewish National Fund (KKL) and Keren ha-Yesod. The city governments of St. Petersburg and Jerusalem also participated in its funding.
It is estimated that between 600,000 and 1.5 million residents of Leningrad perished in the siege of Leningrad, with tens of thousands of Jews among them. A considerable part of the Jewish population was enlisted in the military or joined the ranks of volunteer militias.


Tags Vladimir Putin Memorial Leningrad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by