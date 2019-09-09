President Reuven Rivlin celebrates 80th birthday

President Reuven Rivlin, who celebrated his 80th birthday in accordance with the Gregorian calendar on Monday, had a pleasant surprise when he visited the IDF Commando Brigade and met with soldiers from the Egoz, Maglan and Duvdevan special forces units.



Rivlin was escorted by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and GOC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Nadav Padan as he stopped to chat with soldiers. Rivlin thought that he was simply going for a military briefing and yet another opportunity to thank soldiers for safeguarding Israel’s security, but the soldiers surprised him by greeting him as they sang the Hebrew version of “Happy Birthday,” expressed individual greetings and presented him with a chocolate cake – which happens to be his favorite – as well as an album of photos and greetings.

There were congratulatory messages from young men and women in uniform from all branches of the army. The album was signed by Kochavi who, in his own name and in the name of the IDF, stated that it was a privilege to serve both the state and the president of the state.Rivlin’s voice shook with emotion as he voiced his appreciation, but returning to more somber realities of the day, he declared that whoever wants to strike against Israel with force, should be aware that Israel will retaliate with force. “We are prepared and ready to defend every citizen of Israel wherever they may be.”Rivlin usually celebrates according to the Hebrew calendar date of his birth, so anyone who missed out on wishing him well this week will have another opportunity later in the month.

