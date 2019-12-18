if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

President Reuven Rivlin receives five new ambassadors to Israel

For most of the ambassadors, Israel was their first ambassadorial posting. All of them said it was an honor and privilege to serve in this country.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 20:51
President Rivlin received diplomatic credentials from new ambassadorsof Austria, Cambodia,Belarus, Kazakhstan and Angola to Israel (photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
President Rivlin received diplomatic credentials from new ambassadorsof Austria, Cambodia,Belarus, Kazakhstan and Angola to Israel
(photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
Changing borders in eastern Europe gives Belarus greater claim to Israel’s early hierarchy than almost any other country.
When receiving the credentials of Evgeny Semenovich Vorobyev on Wednesday, the ambassador of Belarus, President Reuven Rivlin noted that three of Israel’s presidents, Chaim Weizmann Zalman, Shazar and Shimon Peres, and two prime ministers, Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir, also came from what is now Belarus. The ambassador commented that some of Rivlin’s own family came from Belarus, to which Rivlin concurred, but stated that most came from Vilna in Lithuania.
Rivlin added that many immigrants, including the remnants of the followers of renowned rabbinical dynasties had come to Israel from Belarus and had formed a strong community. During the years of the Holocaust, many Jews had been saved by people in Belarus, he said.
Vorobyev said that 680 citizens of Belarus had been recognized as "Righteous Among the Nations," but from what he knew of rescue operations, surmised that the figure should be much higher.
He also spoke of joint resistance efforts against the Nazis by Jews and non-Jews, saying, “We fought together and we died together.” Rivlin voiced appreciation for the efforts that Belarus is making to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and expressed the hope that Belarus would also adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism.
Vorobyev was one of five new ambassadors who were among the last group for 2019 to present their credentials to Rivlin. Others included Satybaldy Burshakov of Kazakhstan, Osvaldo dos Santos Varela of Angola, Dr. Hannah Liko of Austria and non-resident ambassador of Cambodia Khuon Phon Rattanak who is stationed in Cairo. Another group of new ambassadors is due to present credentials on January 9.
For most of the ambassadors, Israel was their first ambassadorial posting. All of them said it was an honor and privilege to serve in this country.
Varela was an exception – he came to Israel from Switzerland.
Rivlin makes a point of welcoming all foreign diplomats and other foreign dignitaries, not only to Israel, but to Jerusalem, the capital.
In welcoming Burshakov, he dwelt on the fact that Burshakov had a lot of experience working with the president of Kazakhstan. Rivlin praised Kazakhstan as a bastion of religious tolerance which served as an example to a world which contains so much hatred, racism, antisemitism and intolerance. He also remarked regarding the humanity of Khazakstan during the Second World War, as it had provided a safe haven for Jews who fled Nazi persecution.
Burshakov responded that it was a great honor for him to be in Israel to serve his country, his president and government.
To Varela, who is an experienced diplomat, Rivlin said that posting someone of his caliber to Israel was indicative of the strength of the relationship between their two countries. On a non-diplomatic level, he cautioned Varela that he would find Israel to be somewhat different to Switzerland, “with more desert, but closer to Africa.”
As he does with every African envoy, Rivlin raised the issue of Israel’s desire for observer status at the African Union – a long, elusive privilege.
Valera said that Angola, which wants stability in the region, sees Israel as a good partner. He also pledged to do his utmost to expand the bi-lateral relationship.
Liko is a professor of ancient history, and also has expertise in studies of antiquities. Rivlin told her that, as such, she should know the Jewish People have a connection to Jerusalem. Dwelling on Vienna’s influence and impact upon Israel, Rivlin enthused that both Theodor Herzl and Teddy Kollek had come to Jerusalem from Vienna, though decades apart.
Rivlin commended Austria for what it is doing to fight antisemitism and neofascism. Liko said, “Our responsibility for Nazi crimes will always be a significant part of our relations – and we accept responsibility.”
Rivlin saw very positive significance in Rattanak being posted to both Cairo and Jerusalem in that he could contribute greatly to confidence-building between Israel and Egypt. He also spoke of the role being played by Egypt in trying to reduce tension between Abbas and Hamas and between Hamas and Israel. He felt that Rattanak could contribute in this sphere as well. He also urged the Cambodian envoy to “tell the people of Cambodia that from time to time they can vote for us at the UN.”


Tags europe Reuven Rivlin ambassador
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by