President Reuven Rivlin receives five new ambassadors to Israel

Changing borders in eastern Europe gives Belarus greater claim to Israel’s early hierarchy than almost any other country.When receiving the credentials of Evgeny Semenovich Vorobyev on Wednesday, the ambassador of Belarus, President Reuven Rivlin noted that three of Israel’s presidents, Chaim Weizmann Zalman, Shazar and Shimon Peres, and two prime ministers, Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir, also came from what is now Belarus. The ambassador commented that some of Rivlin’s own family came from Belarus, to which Rivlin concurred, but stated that most came from Vilna in Lithuania. Rivlin added that many immigrants, including the remnants of the followers of renowned rabbinical dynasties had come to Israel from Belarus and had formed a strong community. During the years of the Holocaust, many Jews had been saved by people in Belarus, he said.Vorobyev said that 680 citizens of Belarus had been recognized as "Righteous Among the Nations," but from what he knew of rescue operations, surmised that the figure should be much higher.He also spoke of joint resistance efforts against the Nazis by Jews and non-Jews, saying, “We fought together and we died together.” Rivlin voiced appreciation for the efforts that Belarus is making to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and expressed the hope that Belarus would also adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism.Vorobyev was one of five new ambassadors who were among the last group for 2019 to present their credentials to Rivlin. Others included Satybaldy Burshakov of Kazakhstan, Osvaldo dos Santos Varela of Angola, Dr. Hannah Liko of Austria and non-resident ambassador of Cambodia Khuon Phon Rattanak who is stationed in Cairo. Another group of new ambassadors is due to present credentials on January 9.For most of the ambassadors, Israel was their first ambassadorial posting. All of them said it was an honor and privilege to serve in this country.Varela was an exception – he came to Israel from Switzerland.Rivlin makes a point of welcoming all foreign diplomats and other foreign dignitaries, not only to Israel, but to Jerusalem, the capital.In welcoming Burshakov, he dwelt on the fact that Burshakov had a lot of experience working with the president of Kazakhstan. Rivlin praised Kazakhstan as a bastion of religious tolerance which served as an example to a world which contains so much hatred, racism, antisemitism and intolerance. He also remarked regarding the humanity of Khazakstan during the Second World War, as it had provided a safe haven for Jews who fled Nazi persecution.Burshakov responded that it was a great honor for him to be in Israel to serve his country, his president and government.To Varela, who is an experienced diplomat, Rivlin said that posting someone of his caliber to Israel was indicative of the strength of the relationship between their two countries. On a non-diplomatic level, he cautioned Varela that he would find Israel to be somewhat different to Switzerland, “with more desert, but closer to Africa.”As he does with every African envoy, Rivlin raised the issue of Israel’s desire for observer status at the African Union – a long, elusive privilege.Valera said that Angola, which wants stability in the region, sees Israel as a good partner. He also pledged to do his utmost to expand the bi-lateral relationship.Liko is a professor of ancient history, and also has expertise in studies of antiquities. Rivlin told her that, as such, she should know the Jewish People have a connection to Jerusalem. Dwelling on Vienna’s influence and impact upon Israel, Rivlin enthused that both Theodor Herzl and Teddy Kollek had come to Jerusalem from Vienna, though decades apart.Rivlin commended Austria for what it is doing to fight antisemitism and neofascism. Liko said, “Our responsibility for Nazi crimes will always be a significant part of our relations – and we accept responsibility.”Rivlin saw very positive significance in Rattanak being posted to both Cairo and Jerusalem in that he could contribute greatly to confidence-building between Israel and Egypt. He also spoke of the role being played by Egypt in trying to reduce tension between Abbas and Hamas and between Hamas and Israel. He felt that Rattanak could contribute in this sphere as well. He also urged the Cambodian envoy to “tell the people of Cambodia that from time to time they can vote for us at the UN.”