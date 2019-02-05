President of Austria plants tree in Grove of Nations

President of Austria, H.E. Dr. Alexander Van Der Bellen and his wife H.E. Ms. Doris Schmidauer planting a tree at the Grove of Nations in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Austrian President Van der Bellen arrived with a delegation of over 50 members, including his wife, H.E. Ms. Doris Schmidaue to Jeruslem on Monday to a formal planting ceremony hosted by Keren Kayemet LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF). The event took place at the Grove of Nations where over 100 past and present leaders from around the world have planted a tree throughout the years as a symbol of friendship, peace and continuity.
The Austrian delegation included the Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research; the Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs; the Ambassador of Austria to the state of Israel; Israel’s Ambassador to Austria; and the President of the Jewish Community in Vienna, Mr. Oskar Deutsch.
President Van der Bellen spoke of the symbolic meaning of planting a tree and an Olive tree especially, “I am honored to be the 109th leader to plant a tree in the Grove of Nations and become part of this tradition. Planting a tree provides future generations with something that will succeed us when we are gone; may this tree I plant in the state of Israel grow in peace and serenity.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>