President of Honduras visits Western Wall

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado and his wife Ana visited the Western Wall on Sunday ahead of a planned opening of a diplomatic office in the capital of Israel, a press release on behalf of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation reported.



Alvarado prayed for an hour, placed a note in the Western Wall as per the Jewish custom that notes placed in the holy site are likely to come true and signed the guest book.

He thanked God for allowing him to lead his country and wrote “thank you Israel, our brothers, who keep guard over this holy city .”He wished that peace will “keep spreading among the nations” and ended with “God bless Honduras.”

