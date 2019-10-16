President's Residence in disarray while preparing for Open House

Visitors to the President's Residence on Wednesday, as well as pedestrians walking along Rehov Hanassi were confronted with all kinds of disarray as workmen busied themselves getting ready for the President's Open House which is traditionally held on an intermediate day of Sukkot, albeit not always on the same day as the Jerusalem March which will make access difficult as many main streets leading to the President's Residence have been sealed off.



While people can walk on the pavements, they may not always be able to cross the road because the barriers separating the pavement from the road are tied to each other, and security personnel in attendance do not allow them to be moved..

Workers were rushing around to complete the President's sukkah , to put up awning to shelter waiting crowds from the elements, to build security tents and to fence off a large section of the street from where queues of visitors will file into the presidential compound.The President's Residence will be open to visitors from 10 a.m, and the president will meet and greet the people at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.Visitors are reminded to bring either an ID card or a valid passport.It's not just a walk through. There are activities for the whole family, and the visit can prove to be a fun experience.

