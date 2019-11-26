Price-tag attacks in Palestinian villages after IDF destroys olive grove

Vehicles were vandalized and graffiti was spray painted on the walls of kindergartens in a southern West Bank village in an apparent revenge hate-crime by settlers after IDF troops demolished a tent belonging to settlers near nearby settlement of Bat Ayin.According to a report in Haaretz, the vandals were caught on security cameras spray-painting hateful writings as well as a Star of David and puncturing tires in the West Bank village of Jab’a near Bethlehem.One of the slogans spray painted in Jab’a read “Revenge Bat Ayin,” Haaretz reported.On Monday IDF troops demolished a tent erected by extremist settlers as well as an olive grove outside the settlement of Bat Ayin, a 10 minute drive from Jab’a. Several youths were arrested by security forces during the evacuation.The owner of one of the fields demolished by security forces on Monday morning, Amnon Sugbeker, told The Jerusalem Post that the lands where the groves had been planted had been abandoned for the past 15 years and that he and his neighbors planted the groves three years ago.“A few months ago the security forces declared the area a closed military zone and we were told we had to leave. Early yesterday morning, without any warning, they closed the area and destroyed four olive groves including mine. I saw them destroy the field that I worked on for three years right in front of my eyes.”According to Sugbeker, the IDF ignores Palestinians who are planting on Israeli land and focuses on settlers.“The Arabs next to us are planting on Israeli soil and the army doesn’t do anything, we plant one tree and they tear it down. They are allowed to do everything and us nothing. The army protects them, not us, that’s the reality in the West Bank. No one talks about this,” he said.But Tuesday’s incident comes amid an uptick of violence against Palestinians and Israeli security forces by hard-line settler youths across the West Bank.The Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem told the Post that there has been an increase in the number of attacks against Palestinians by settlers over the past two years with an uptick in the number of incidents during the olive harvest season.
On Tuesday morning about 30 destroyed olive trees were discovered on lands belonging to the Palestinian village of Ayn as-Sawiyah near the West Bank settlement of Rehelim.Over the weekend, 10 Palestinians, including an 18 month-old baby who was hit in the head by a rock, were wounded in Hebron by Jews as tens of thousands visited the city for an annual Jewish ritual at the Tomb of the Patriarchs.
Deputy local council head Thair Atos told Haaretz on Tuesday that settlers damaged olive groves belonging to the village and attacked one of the groves’ owners several weeks ago.In late October two masked settlers spray-painted hate graffiti on house walls and slashed the tires of 30 cars in the Palestinian village of of al-Birah, north of Ramallah.In early November revenge slogans similar to those found in Jab’a were discovered in the Palestinian town of Qabalan southeast of Nablus. At least one car was damaged as well.A week earlier Israel police and border security officers had stones thrown at them and their tires slashed by masked youths in Bat Ayin a day after security forces demolished an illegally built structure on a nearby hilltop. That same day security forces had stones thrown at them next to the Kumi Ori outpost near the flashpoint settlement of Yitzhar where just days earlier an armored vehicle belonging to the Border Police was pelted with rocks.According to one report, there have been over 150 violent acts by settlers in the northern West Bank near Yitzhar and Kumi Ori since January 1rst 2019. Over the past two months alone, 13 price tag attacks have been recorded by B’tselem.Yesh Din told the Post that while Palestinians are quickly arrested by security forces, there might not be a strong law enforcement infrastructure regarding settlers in the West Bank.“As data shows, law enforcement on Israelis who commit offenses against Palestinians is very weak and there is law motivation by the Israeli authorities to hold them accountable,” the organization told The Post. “Because of this bad infrastructure, it is challenging to investigate also in the case of an offense against the army. In the heart of all of this there is a lack of motivation and an atmosphere of looking the other way in regard to settler violence.”Few, if any, of the perpetrators have been caught.
