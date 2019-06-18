Price tag militants deface Palestinian cars, ‘War will be fought’

Graffiti in Hebrew sprayed in Deir Istiya, 'over Judea and Samaria there will be a war.' .
(photo credit: VILLAGE COUNCIL OF DEIR ISTIYA)
Palestinian residents of the West Bank village of Deir Istiya found on Tuesday 11 cars were sprayed with Stars of David and houses defaced with graffiti claiming that “the people of Israel live” and that the village is “full of terrorists.”
On Monday residents of the West Bank village of Kafr Malik were subjected to a Price Tag attack in which 13 cars were damaged and houses were defaced with a graffiti claiming that “War will be fought over Judea and Samaria,” Yesh Din reported.
Yesh Din further called the acts an attempt to “create fear among the Palestinian,” who are sleeping when such acts are carried out in the night, and claimed that Israeli law enforcement is “nowhere to be found.”
Price Tags are acts of Jewish violence directed at Palestinian civilians.
On Monday night activists of far-right Jewish group Lehava protested blocking the road to Deir Qaddis holding signs that say "Fire today the rapist of tomorrow" and "will he treat our sister as a whore?"
The last sign is a reference to the Biblical story of Dinah who was raped by Shechem told in Genesis 24.
In response to the violation, her brothers Simeon and Levi murder not just the rapist but every man in the city he came from.
When their father Jacob admonishes them for their behavior, they respond with the text the protesters are using.