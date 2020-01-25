The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Prince Charles meets with Israeli scientists at Technion University

Charles is honoring Churchill's memory by meeting Professor Haick, one of Israel's leading scientists of the modern age.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 26, 2020 00:24
Prince Charles and Professor Hossam Haick. (photo credit: BEN KELMER COURTESY OF THE BRITISH EMBASSY OF ISRAEL)
Prince Charles and Professor Hossam Haick.
(photo credit: BEN KELMER COURTESY OF THE BRITISH EMBASSY OF ISRAEL)
During his two-day junket of the Middle East, Prince Charles met with Israeli scientist Professors Hossam Haick at the Technion University in Haifa, in order to discuss the invention of the SniffPhone on Friday - used to identify certain types of cancer, pulmonary disease and even early stages of neurodegenerative diseases.
The device itself, uses nanotechnology sensors to analyze biomarkers in a person's breath which would indicate the early onset of most of the diseases mentioned above. Researchers are now aiming to develop a small plug-in module that will be "invaluable" in screening cancer and 17 other types of diseases.
"SniffPhone has an unparalleled advantage over traditional screening methods: The device is comfortable and painless to use, and provides a simple and cost-effective alternative for medical professionals," Technion University explained in a statement.
The meeting, took place on the 55th anniversary of the death of former British prime minister Winston Churchill, who played a crucial part in the foundation of the State of Israel following World War II. In 1958, the Churchill Auditorium at the Technion was dedicated to the British leader, seven years before his death.
Charles is honoring Churchill's memory by meeting Professor Haick, one of Israel's leading scientists of the modern age.
"I feel truly honored that some new buildings at the Israel Institute of Technology are to be named after me and that my name will be associated with an undertaking devoted to the advancement of knowledge and human well-being," Churchill said in a letter to the Technion in November 1954.


