LIVE COVERAGE: Prince William visits Jerusalem's holy sites

Britian's Prince William vists the Western Wall, June 28, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will conclude his royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Thursday morning with an emotional visit to Jerusalem, the City of Gold.
He started his Jerusalem morning with a visit to the Mount of Olives, where he was briefed on the history of the city before visiting the Church of St. Mary Magdalene and the tomb of his great-grandmother Princess Alice of Battenberg, before heading on to significant religious sites in Jerusalem's Old City.
The Duke of Cambridge is expected to visit the Western Wall, the Temple Mount and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during the final leg of his tour.
William followed in the footsteps of his father, Prince Charles, and grandfather, Prince Philip, who have visited the grave site of Princess Alice near the Garden of Gethsemane.
Aliice, who was Queen Elizabeth's mother-in-law, is buried in a crypt in the Russian Orthodox Church of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives outside Jerusalem's walled Old City.
A devout Christian, she died in London in 1969 and had asked to be buried in Jerusalem, next to her aunt, who like Alice had become a nun and founded a convent.
In 1993, the princess was named as one of the "righteous among the nations," the highest honor Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial bestows on non-Jews, for hiding three members of the Cohen family in her palace in Athens during World War Two.
William, the first member of the Royal Family making a formal visit to Israel, is set to depart from Ben-Gurion International Airport on Thursday afternoon.
He arrived in Israel on Monday evening and, during his time in the country, stayed at Jerusalem’s King David Hotel.
He visited some of the country’s more solemn sites including Yad Vashem and saw some of its most upbeat and light sides, such as the Tel Aviv beachfront and a meeting with Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai at the city's Rothschild Boulevard.
Prince William also held meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Speaking at a reception in the garden of the British ambassador’s residence in Ramat Gan on Tuesday, William praised the strong relationship
between the two countries, saying “the ties between the United Kingdom and Israel have never been stronger.”
While celebrating Israel's achievements and cooperation between the countries in economy, science and security, the prince voiced on numerous occasions during his visit Britain's commitment to creating a peaceful future in the Middle East.
“I know I share a desire with all of you, and with your neighbors, for a just and lasting peace,” he told the Ramat Gan reception. “The United Kingdom stands with you, as we work together for a peaceful and prosperous future.”
William echoed these sentiments during his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the Mukata presidential compound in Ramallah on Wednesday.