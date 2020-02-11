Professor Joseph Klafter wins Israel Award in Physics, Chemistry

Professor Joseph Klafter of Tel Aviv University won the 2020 Israel Prize in the fields of Chemistry and Physics, Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz said on Tuesday.
Peret lauded Klafter for his contribution to “many and diverse systems in the realms of chemistry, biology and physics.”
Klafter authored over 400 scientific papers on a variety of issues, from how to build microscopic engines which will work on an atomic scale to Levy walks, which are ways in which randomness can be measured and predicted and Shear stress and how confined liquids behave under it.