Prosecution dismisses Netanyahu attempt to delay pre-indictment hearing

The Tel Aviv Economic Crimes Division, which has led the prosecution of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, rejected on Wednesday allegations by the prime minister that he needed a delay in his pre-indictment hearing because they had not turned over to him all necessary documentation.



Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad released a public video on Sunday asking Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to reconsider postponing his client’s pre-indictment hearing date for likely bribery charges.

The attorney-general had rejected the prime minister’s request for a second postponement last Thursday and the prosecution letter Wednesday doubled-down on that rejection, saying the October 2-3 hearing date would stand.Although rumors continued that the prime minister may petition the High Court of Justice to try to force Mandelblit to grant the second postponement (the attorney-general already postponed the hearing once), Hadad did not mention this Sunday.Rather, Hadad sent a mixed message saying that Netanyahu would come to the scheduled October 2-3 hearing date if necessary, while in parallel pushing again for Mandelblit to push off that date. With the hearing so far off, Netanyahu will also have additional chances to try to delay it, but the prosecution letter Wednesday said that it viewed Hadad's commitment to attend the October 2-3 hearing as binding and putting the issue to rest.The battle over the date is highly significant both because it allows Netanyahu to continue to dominate the news cycle with talking points that he is being victimized, as well as because once the actual date falls, it could determine whether the prime minister will need to resign upon being indicted.If the current October 2-3 hearing date stands, Netanyahu will likely be unable to pass new laws to prevent his prosecution while acting as prime minister before Mandelblit can indict him.If the date is pushed off even a few more months, the prime minister will have a better opportunity to pass such new legislation.Netanyahu requested a second delay last week, arguing that it was necessary in light of the unexpected new elections that will be taking place. But Mandelblit responded that the new elections did not justify a second delay and the prosecution seconded this argument in its Wednesday letter.Furthermore, Mandelblit previously said that he had already agreed to delay the hearing until October 2-3, even though his pre-indictment announcement dated back to February 28 and the original hearing date was set for July 10.When Mandelblit agreed to postpone the July 10 date, he also agreed to postpone hearings for other defendants in the prime minister’s cases until August 15. However, they are not getting any further delays, which also appeared to be part of the decision to not grant Netanyahu a second delay.The attorney-general is expected to file an indictment against Netanyahu for bribery and breach of public trust sometime in the next six months relating to three separate public corruption affairs.Hadad added arguments on Sunday for why there should be a second postponement. He said that he has been reviewing the case file to prepare for the hearing and has already noticed that dozens of documents are missing. Netanyahu’s lawyer said that he cannot prepare for the case without these documents.In its Wednesday letter, the prosecution said that nearly all of the documents Hadad claimed he did not have, were included in the case file provided to him if he reviewed it properly. The letter added that anything missing had been provided to Hadad this week.Hadad had highlighted on Sunday that Netanyahu’s other lawyers, from the law firm of Navot Tel Tzur, have ceased to represent him, which he said left only his law firm to do the heavy lifting of reviewing a massive load of documents from the three affairs.Tel Tzur quit over unpaid legal bills, stemming from an ongoing dispute between Netanyahu and the State Comptroller committee, which has denied him the right to pay his legal defense from donations from tycoon allies.Hadad referenced this dispute, saying that it was unfair that other political officials have gotten their legal bills paid by allies, but Netanyahu has been denied the right.The committee has said that Netanyahu should not receive aid from tycoons when the underlying crimes of some of the allegations against him specifically relate to him illegally receiving expensive gifts and support from some of the same people.The prosecution said on Wednesday that this was Netanyahu's personal problem and was not a basis to ask for a delay.The prime minister is expected to try to add additional new lawyers to his staff, both to involve some more senior personalities and because adding new lawyers may give him a new argument for an extension on the hearing date so that his new lawyers can prepare.

