Protestant ministers visit Israel to learn about bond with Israel

As part of an ongoing partnership with the

Protestant Theological University in Amsterdam, a group of Protestant ministers arrived in Israel last week to learn about “the indissoluble bond” between the Protestant Church and the people of Israel.

The group came to meet and study with students in the Maccabi Community Leadership MA program of the Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies, a Jerusalem academic institution affiliated with the Conservative Movement. The Schechter students and ministers studied Talmud together with Dr. Gila Vachman, learning about cross-cultural interactions in rabbinic literature.

“Schechter is thrilled to welcome this distinguished group and to continue growing our relationship with PThU,” said Dr. Vachman.

“I want to pray for Israel, but I always doubt how to do it. Now I have more words to pray,” said one of the visitors after the experience at Schechter.



