Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pugnacious Liberman dashes coalition hopes

Liberman slings insults at Netanyahu, Likud ministers in a pre-Yom Kippur interview.

By
October 7, 2019 14:37
1 minute read.
Pugnacious Liberman dashes coalition hopes

Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and made their partnership in a narrow coalition seem less likely than ever, in an interview to be published Tuesday.

Liberman said he will not compromise on matters of religion and state, in which he has demanded broad reforms. Asked if he would do so if he were offered a rotation in the prime minister's position, he said he would tell them "to go to hell."

"Unfortunately, Bibi doesn't understand concepts like friendship or loyalty," Liberman told The Jerusalem Post 's sister publication Ma'ariv .

Liberman lamented that whenever someone disagrees with Netanyahu, that person becomes his enemy.

“You are immediately accused of hating the prime minister, of being a leftist, of trying to topple him. They ignore the facts, ”he said.

After complaining about name-calling, Liberman resorted to the same tactic against MKs in the Likud, calling Foreign Minister Israel Katz a "pathetic liar" and Culture Minister Miri Regev a "beast," because of her famous comments that she never read Chekhov.

Reminded that the interview would be published on Yom Kippur and asked if he wants to apologize, Liberman said he apologizes to beasts for the comparison to Regev.

“If an intellectual like [Likud ideological forebear Ze'ev] Jabotinsky would hear Miri Regev for one minute… he would explode. It's an insult to the People of the Book, "Liberman said. "Today's Likud has nothing to do with [Jabotinsky's] Revisionist Movement."

Regev responded that Liberman is "the most hated person, the person who caused us great damage and political chaos in the past year… is holding a whole country hostage. All he cares about is his ego. "

Katz's office responded that “Liberman is angry that his lies were exposed and his involvement in the plot after the April election to give Netanyahu's mandate to [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz while breaking
his promises to the voters to support Prime Minister Netanyahu was revealed."


Related Content

Eurovision Shabbat dinner Dov Lasker, an active member of the Modern Orthodox community in Tel Aviv,
October 7, 2019
60 percent of Israelis intend to fast on Yom Kippur

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings