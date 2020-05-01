Punjab government seeks support from Israel on coronavirus management

The Punjab government also coordinated a special webinar with the Embassy of Israel in India, focusing on technological advancements used by Israel in its response to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.Several technological tools were discussed at length at the webinar, including the Israeli government use of an integrated IT tool to provide updated information to citizens and assist municipal authorities in policy-making.

The report added that this webinar is part of a series of ongoing engagement between the Punjab and Israeli governments aimed at improving the Indian state's economy and infrastructure. In recent week, Israeli experts have been involved and working with Punjab state authorities to develop a water managment plan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a long-standing strong relationship, oftentimes messaging one another on Twitter. India and Israel have extensive economic, scientific, military, cultural and strategic bilateral relations which has continued to grow in recent years. Currently, India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment, while Israel is the second-largest defense supplier to India after Russia.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a long-standing strong relationship, oftentimes messaging one another on Twitter.