Puppet Talk

Four European countries will participate in the festival this year: Germany, Lithuania, Belgium and the Netherlands.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 18, 2019 22:39
‘Plastic Heroes’. (photo credit: YAIR MEYUHAS)

The 28th annual Jerusalem Puppet Festival kicked off on Sunday with shows from Israel and abroad. Four European countries will participate in the festival this year: Germany, Lithuania, Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition to shows at the Liberty Bell Park
Amphitheater and the Train Theater, new venues have been added, including the Begin Heritage Center and the Jerusalem Music Center in Mishkenot Sha’ananim for shows like ‘Plastic Heroes’ 

For details, go to: https://www.traintheater.co.il/he.


