July 05 2018
|
Tammuz, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Pushing for a million-man settler plan

To hit the new target goal, the population would have to increase by 40,000 residents annually, to grow from its present mark of approximately 400,000 settlers to the projected one million.

By
July 5, 2018 02:29
3 minute read.
A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Politicians and settlers are pushing to hit the million-man mark within 10 to 15 years.

The plan is under development by Construction Minister Yoav Gallant and the Yesha Council.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


At present, the settler population has grown by between 13,000 and 16,000 people a year, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, with a growth rate that is double that of the rest of the country.

To hit the new target goal, the population would have to increase by 40,000 residents annually, to grow from its present mark of approximately 400,000 settlers to the projected one million.

“We are working to realize the vision of a million Israeli residents in Judea and Samaria,” Yesha Council head Hananel Dorani said.

Development and construction of the area will happen through a joint initiative with the government of Israel. It will create a much more vibrant life and be significant for industry, business, the economy, jobs and culture, benefiting the Arab residents of the region as well, he said.

Details of the plan have yet to be published, even though reports of it have circulated in the media over the last year and have been discussed in the Knesset.



Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said that the initial focus is on what will be called “Gush Dan east,” where the hope is to build 63,000 units.

Such building would be a “super-tanker” solution to the high housing prices in the Gush Dan area, including Tel Aviv, Dilmoni said.

He added that the settlements in the area already provide housing to a diverse population of religious, haredi and secular Jews.

A focus on “Gush Dan east” should be part of a new outlook on Judea and Samaria as a resolution to problems faced by Israel, particularly in the housing realm, Dilmoni said.

Hagit Ofran of Peace Now, who often warns against escalating settler building and population growth, was skeptical that the numbers could be that high.

“In the past the settlers said they will have a million settlers by [the year] 2000, but they did not get there. Settlers are only 4.5% of the Israeli public,” Ofran said.

“The vast majority of the Israelis do not want to become settlers,” Ofran added.

But Beit Aryeh-Ofarim Regional Council head Avi Naim said that he thinks the location of his communities – 15 minutes from Ben-Gurion Airport, half an hour from Tel Aviv and 40 minutes from Jerusalem – makes them an ideal location for any Israeli.

More to the point, he said, the council is already building 1,300 homes and is working on plans for 3,000-5,000 new units.

He was quick to point out that he is not part of the Yesha Council, but when it comes to building he is on the same page.

Naim said he is certain his communities, home to close to 5,000 residents, would become a city of some 30,000-40,000 people in the near future.

Ariel Mayor Eliyahu Shaviro said that he just finished building a neighborhood of 839 homes that are part of future plans for 16,000 more homes.

The city of Ariel, which is home to 20,000 residents and houses another 15,000 connected to its university, uses only about a quarter of its land, Shaviro said.

It is only half an hour from Tel Aviv and could in the future be home to 100,000 people, he said.

Other communities with projected growth as part of the million-person plan would be: Modi’in Illit, Barkan, Revava, Nili, Na’ale, Avnei Hefetz, Karnei Shomron, Emmanuel, Peduel, Alei Zahav.


Related Content

July 4, 2018
A second earthquake hits Northern Israel

By SARAH LEVI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut