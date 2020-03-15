The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Quarantine breaker arrested in Tel Aviv, balcony music fails in Israel

Video of the arrest showed police officers in full-body protective gear pinning down the man who was supposed to be in quarantine.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 15, 2020 11:41
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative) (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police vehicle (Illustrative)
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A person who was breaking the conditions of their required coronavirus quarantine was arrested in Tel Aviv after attacking security guards at a train station in Tel Aviv.
Video of the arrest showed police officers in full-body protective gear pinning down the man who was supposed to be in quarantine.
 
Israel Police stated that a man, 47, was found on Bograshov St. in Tel Aviv after refusing to stay in quarantine. The same man was involved in an attack on security guards at HaHagana Train Station in Tel Aviv. A hearing will be held on Sunday to determine whether to extend his arrest.
"The police call on the public to listen to directives and instructions from the Health Ministry, that not following them disrupts the national effort to fight the outbreak of the virus and its spread in Israel," said Israel Police on Saturday night. "Additionally, there is an absolute prohibition on spreading fake news whose whole purpose is to seed panic throughout the public. Relevant and authoritative information, including updates and official directives, will be published only by authorized officials and on the Health Ministry website."
In related news, after seeing video of Italians who are currently under lock down singing together from their balconies, two residents of Kfar Yona in quarantine decided to try the same in the Holy Land and started playing music on a loudspeaker from their balconies on Saturday afternoon. While in Italy, the singing spread cheer, in Israel the music led neighbors to call the police.
The two people in quarantine didn't understand what the fuss was all about and soon enough a brawl broke out between the two and the police who arrived at the scene, according to Channel 12. Police arrested the owner of loudspeaker and a number of neighbors who were involved in the brawl.
 
"We all are in quarantine of some sort or another. We have adults here in quarantine and dozens of children in the neighborhood in full quarantine. There's a lot of stress and a lot of difficulty containing it in a residential building. So a few neighbors somewhat eased the tension. It is unclear why the police had to act like this," said Noam Amir, a resident of the neighborhood, to Channel 12.
"Where's the patience? I would expect especially from bodies like the police to know to contain incidents like these with patience," said another neighbor. "The stress level is intense, a little understanding wouldn't kill even those neighbors who think that the law is the law. We expect the neighbors who were brought in for questioning to be released back home."
Israel Police announced that police arrived at the scene after receiving multiple complaints about noise and found a loudspeaker on high volume. When the owner of the loudspeaker was asked to identify himself, he attacked the officers and was arrested and brought in for questioning.


