The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Quentin Tarantino and Israeli wife Daniella Pick's newborn gets a name

Proud parents Daniella Pick and Quentin Tarantino are no shrinking violets -- he's a big-time Hollywood director and she's a singer/model -- so it makes sense that they have named their newborn Leo.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 1, 2020 14:56
Director Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick pose at a premiere for 'The Beguiled' in Los Angeles, June 12, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Director Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick pose at a premiere for 'The Beguiled' in Los Angeles, June 12, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Proud parents Daniella Pick and Quentin Tarantino are no shrinking violets -- he's a big-time Hollywood director and she's a singer/model -- and so it makes sense that they have named their newborn Leo, which is Latin for lion.
The Mako website reported Sunday morning that the Tarantino/Pick family have chosen this moniker for their son, who was born on February 22. It was expected that the family would reveal the name on the eighth day following the boy's birth, since this is when the brit milah circumcision ceremony takes place. Orthodox Jews do not tell the name of the baby until this ritual and many secular Jews also follow this practice.
There will certainly be an Uncle Leo in this baby's life: Leonard DiCaprio, the actor who starred in Tarantino's most recent film, the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time . . .in Hollywood, as well as Tarantino's 2012 movie, Django Unchained. But Mako reports that that littlest Tarantino's name is actually a tribute to Pick's maternal grandfather, an architect named Ari Shem-Or.  Ari is lion in Hebrew.
Leo Tarantino certainly rolls off the tongue nicely, which won't hurt if this baby, who will be raised in the company of actors, directors and musicians -- his maternal grandfather is Svika Pick, the Israeli pop music giant known as Maestro -- goes into some branch of the entertainment industry.
The Pick-Tarantino family announced the pregnancy last August. The baby is the first for Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 36. The two met when Tarantino was promoting Inglourious Basterds in Israel in 2009 and married in November 2018 in Los Angeles. A few months ago, they rented an apartment in north Tel Aviv where they spent most of their time during the pregnancy. Tarantino has spoken in numerous interviews both in Israel and abroad about his desire to spend time with his new family. He has said that he wants to make just one more movie and he told Yediot Aharonot in January that he is writing a book and a television show.
Tarantino was photographed by Mako on February 26 at a restaurant in Herzliya with his Israeli brother-in-law, Daniel Federman, a hotelier, and earlier that week by the Pnai Plus website downing a cup of coffee with Federman in the lobby of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where Pick gave birth. Let's hope for the sake of his parents that Leo Pick Tarantino is one of those babies who lets his parents get some sleep, and doesn't roar like a lion at 3 a.m.


Tags Quentin Tarantino hollywood Daniella Pick
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bad legislation: Avoiding criminal prosecution may not help Netanyahu By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by