Proud parents Daniella Pick and Quentin Tarantino are no shrinking violets -- he's a big-time Hollywood director and she's a singer/model -- and so it makes sense that they have named their newborn Leo, which is Latin for lion. The Mako website reported Sunday morning that the Tarantino/Pick family have chosen this moniker for their son, who was born on February 22. It was expected that the family would reveal the name on the eighth day following the boy's birth, since this is when the brit milah circumcision ceremony takes place. Orthodox Jews do not tell the name of the baby until this ritual and many secular Jews also follow this practice. There will certainly be an Uncle Leo in this baby's life: Leonard DiCaprio, the actor who starred in Tarantino's most recent film, the Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time . . .in Hollywood, as well as Tarantino's 2012 movie, Django Unchained. But Mako reports that that littlest Tarantino's name is actually a tribute to Pick's maternal grandfather, an architect named Ari Shem-Or. Ari is lion in Hebrew. Leo Tarantino certainly rolls off the tongue nicely, which won't hurt if this baby, who will be raised in the company of actors, directors and musicians -- his maternal grandfather is Svika Pick, the Israeli pop music giant known as Maestro -- goes into some branch of the entertainment industry. The Pick-Tarantino family announced the pregnancy last August. The baby is the first for Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 36. The two met when Tarantino was promoting Inglourious Basterds in Israel in 2009 and married in November 2018 in Los Angeles. A few months ago, they rented an apartment in north Tel Aviv where they spent most of their time during the pregnancy. Tarantino has spoken in numerous interviews both in Israel and abroad about his desire to spend time with his new family. He has said that he wants to make just one more movie and he told Yediot Aharonot in January that he is writing a book and a television show.Tarantino was photographed by Mako on February 26 at a restaurant in Herzliya with his Israeli brother-in-law, Daniel Federman, a hotelier, and earlier that week by the Pnai Plus website downing a cup of coffee with Federman in the lobby of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where Pick gave birth. Let's hope for the sake of his parents that Leo Pick Tarantino is one of those babies who lets his parents get some sleep, and doesn't roar like a lion at 3 a.m.