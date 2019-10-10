Rabbi Aviner dictates dress code for 11-year old girls

Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, one of the leading figures in the hardline wing of the religious-Zionist community, has issued what he called the “Ten Commandments” for modest dress for young girls in a post on his Facebook page.



Among the strictures he delineated for 11-year old girls and older, are that they wear ankle-length skirts, shirt sleeves down to their hands, and button up the top button of their shirts so the bottom of their neck is concealed.

Aviner has issued similar directives in the past for which he received strong criticism, including determining the color and form of acceptable clothes for women and young girls, going so far as to give instructions as to what thickness stockings could be worn.Facebook actually prevented the rabbi’s post on Thursday from being shared, saying the post “goes against our Community Standards.”Aviner’s post also generated strong criticism amongst Facebook users, as well as from other organizations.The rabbi put up his post on Thursday, and wrote it as if it was an 11-year old girl writing the directives.“I will soon be Bat Mitzvah (the age of majority at 12-years old) and I want to be a modest girl. I want to be a beautiful girl in the eyes of God, meaning modest,” wrote Aviner.In this fictional 11-year old’s name, the rabbi wrote that the girl “would not grow a pony tail but rather braid her hair; would button up the top button of her shirt and wear a shirt which covers the bottom of the neck; would wear a “wide shirt “ and “wide skirt” which “disguises the form of the body”; wear sleeves down to her hands and skirts down to her ankles; wear shoes with modest colors and without heels; and would go without “rings, jewelry or decorations.”Kan journalist Melech Zilbershlag asked sardonically on Aviner’s post if he has a similar set of modesty rules for boys as for girls, and then proceeded to post his own parody modesty rules on his Facebook page, including “sidelocks down to the ankles” (Zilbershlag is hassidic), and “no rings, jewelry or decorations. Just a smart watch and only Apple’s!”The moderate religious-Zionist organization Neemanei Torah V’Avodah said that Aviner’s obsessions with female modesty had the opposite effect to his desire, and objectifies women.“Dealing with dress in this way, down to the smallest detail, is likely to bring us to objectification and immodesty,” the organization said in a statement to the press.“This is in addition to the educational mistake which makes our daughters feel that they are sinners. As parents, we must draw a line and make sure that our children's educational institutions do not have male rabbis or educators who will address our daughters in such a way.”

