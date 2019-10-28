Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ramallah official: Israel is the greatest cancer

Laila Ghannam at Pink October: Israel is "the greatest cancer."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 04:47
Ramallah official: Israel is the greatest cancer

Cancer (Illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Palestinian Authority district governor of Ramallah, Laila Ghannam, who holds a doctorate in psychology, used her bully pulpit during the opening of Pink October 2019 to tell Palestinian women that Israel is "the greatest cancer."

The event was catered toward Palestinian women survivors of breast cancer or those who are fighting the disease. Palestinian Media Watch provided a translation of Ghannam's speech and noted that she had expressed a similar view in 2018. 
In February, The Jerusalem Post reported that roughly 20,000 permits were issued in 2018 by Israel for Palestinian residents of the West Bank to seek medical care in the Jewish state or to accompany others. However, since March that number has dropped, as the PA stopped allowing its residents to obtain medical care in the Jewish state.
 
Medical coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority had been ongoing since 1995. Cancer was among the most frequently treated diseases. Of the 6,000 Palestinian cancer patients from Judea and Samaria, 1,200 were treated in a hospital in Israel – including in east Jerusalem - in 2018.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.



Related Content

October 28, 2019
Is the pumpkin spice latte making its way to Israel?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings