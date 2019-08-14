Ramle parking lot shooter Victor Katan indicted for murder

ZAKA MEDICAL personnel attend the scene where Ofir Hisdai was shot dead during an argument over a parking spot at the Azrieli Mall in Ramle on Sunday. (photo credit: FLASH90)

The killing shocked the country as Katan already disabled his victim once by shooting him in the knee. Police inquiry revealed that the late Hisdai shouted: ‘Why are you shooting me?’ before Katan aimed at his chest and pulled the trigger. According to the documents submitted by the State Attorney to the Lod court, the second shot was a deliberate murder. Hisdai died at Hospital after being shot twice. He left behind his wife Dikla and two daughters.



A security guard, Hisdai was the sole provider for his family. His wife suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as does one of their daughters. A second daughter suffers from cerebral palsy (CP).



According to police, Ofir Hisdai and his wife Dikla and one of their daughters attempted to find parking at the Ramle Azrieli Mall on the day of the shooting. Hisdai noticed Victor Katan and his wife are taking up two parking spaces and told Viktor’s wife, who was sitting at the driver’s seat, that they are taking up two spaces.



The woman responded in a manner which led to a verbal fight between the two and began hitting him with her purse. Hisdai shoved the woman, at this moment Viktor pulled out his gun and shot Ofir in the knee.



The court documents claim that Victor’s wife screamed at her husband to stop shooting, but he did not respond.



According to Ofir’s widow, her late husband first attempted to request the couple to move their car by speaking with them from his open car window and only left the car because they didn’t listen to him.



She also said Ofir did not mean to shove the woman and was only defending himself from her assault.



“It won’t bring Ofir back,” she said, “but it shows the system works, this is what he [Victor] deserves.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });