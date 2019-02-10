Birth control in Jewish law: One rabbi says condoms might be OK

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Rav Saul David Bochko released an article which once again brought up the halachic debate surrounding whether birth control measures, specifically the use of condoms, are permitted by Jewish religious law. The article garnered a variety of responses, both for and against the Rav's decision.



Rav Bochko, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Kokhav Yaakov, published the article, "Birth Control in Halacha," in a collection of works by rabbis in the Tzohar organization. In the paper, he wrote "In my position as a Rav, I realized how much of a central and troubling issue birth control is, and there are women for whom the accepted forms of birth control aren't suitable and the use of condoms is a suitable outlet for them. This realization caused me to search for an opening for allowing [their use] within the framework of halacha."

He clarified that concerning the prohibition of wasting seed, taking hormones is the preferred way to go.Borchko wrote, "We need to know that the use of condoms is possibly relevant even when there is no danger to the woman if she gets pregnant and only if birth control is permitted for her spouse." Therefore, he says, "Initially, if one of the other ways of birth control is suitable for the woman (i.e. hormones, a intrauterine device (IUD), etc.) then it's preferable to use one of these instead of condoms - out of respect for the great religious arbitrators who ruled that the use of condoms is forbidden. If the other ways of birth control don't work for the woman, it seems to me that it is permitted to use condoms, even if the woman's life is not in danger if she gets pregnant."In a later response to critics of the article, Rav Bochko wrote that his ruling was directed towards, "saving couples from a turbulent household."In an interview with Srugim, Rav Bochko said, "I think that we need to bring autonomy to the life of every person."The rav wasn't interested in the article being intensely publicized. His goal was to show an alternative to couples who are permitted to use birth control. He said, "A woman who doesn't want to take pills, or thinks that she doesn't want to take hormones because she thinks that it's harmful to her health, or she doesn't want an IUD or it causes her to bleed, needs to know that if these ways aren't suitable for her, then there is another solution."According to the rav, later religious authorities held that birth control by men is different than birth control by women, but he holds that "in essence, there is no difference." He clarified that he respects other opinions and that many religious authorities forbid birth control measures for men and hold that these measures are considered wasted seed, and he indicated that his opinion is the only one that disagrees.The rav brings an example of a couple who called him when they had a 3-month exemption from relations for the sake of having children, and they asked the rav for another 3 months. The rav asked them why they didn't call the first rabbi who gave them the 3-month exemption. They answered that they were worried that he wouldn't give them another exemption. Here, the rav brings his central idea: "the couple doesn't need to explain to the rabbi all of their psychological and personal details. This isn't the rav's business to judge their intimate lives. The couple needs to receive the halachic picture and to receive an 'adult decision.'"Rav Borchko stressed that a rav is not a psychologist and sometimes personal, intimate stories are things that "aren't nice to hear." We need to bring people who ask questions like the aforementioned couple "autonomy for their lives," to tell them that there is a great commandment to be fruitful and multiply and only in unusual cases is there a permit to use birth control and after showing the halachic picture: that there it's preferable to take hormones and use an IUD, and a third preference that is possible is birth control for men. It is on the couple to take on the permit for birth control and to decide on how to use that permit.Rav Borchko's words are nothing new, but they set off a storm of social, religious discussion due to a post written about the article.

