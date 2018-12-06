50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Rehovot kindergarten flooded, 25 children rescued

Firefighters from the rescue unit were called to the flooded kindergarten and carried out the rescue using two boats and advanced rescue equipment.

By MOSHE COHEN
December 6, 2018 13:16
Children are rescued from a flooded kindergarden in Rehovot on December 6, 2018

Children are rescued from a flooded kindergarden in Rehovot on December 6, 2018. (photo credit: REHOVOT RESCUE SERVICES SPOKESPERSON)

 
Firefighters rescued some 50 children and several kindergarten teachers from three Rehovot kindergartens in the wake of torrential rains on Thursday morning.

Firefighters from the rescue unit were called to the flooded kindergartens and carried out the rescues using rubber dinghys and advanced rescue equipment.

Heavy rains fell across Israel on Thursday with a marked drop in temperatures after a pleasant winter week with mild weather.


The stormy weather caused flooding across the country. Additional rain is expected throughout much of the country throughout the weekend, with some additional flooding possible in the Rehovot area.

Sara Rubenstein and Maariv contributed to this report.

